unfaily jailed for defending myself

My name is Dalton Eatherly known as Chud the Builder, and right now I am fighting for my freedom, my future, and my right to defend myself.

After exercising my freedom of speech, I became involved in a situation where I was physically assaulted and repeatedly beaten by another individual. In the middle of that chaos, I defended myself — and now I find myself sitting in jail while facing a staggering $1.25 million bail.

I never imagined my life would end up here.

Because of my incarceration, I have lost my ability to work, my platforms have been stripped away, and my income has completely disappeared. At the same time, the legal system continues moving forward with enormous pressure and overwhelming costs attached to my defense.

This GiveSendGo campaign is being created to ask for public support during the hardest moment of my life.

Donations will help cover:

Bail-related expenses

Attorney and legal defense fees

Court costs and filing expenses

Communication and support while incarcerated

Basic survival needs and future rebuilding efforts

Right now, I am depending on the kindness of others just to have a fighting chance.

No matter how people feel about headlines or accusations, every human being deserves the opportunity to defend themselves properly and receive fair treatment under the law. I am asking you to help me continue that fight.

If you are unable to donate, even sharing this campaign could make a massive difference.

Every prayer, every share, and every contribution means more than words can express during this nightmare.

Thank you to everyone willing to stand beside me while I fight to reclaim my freedom and my life.

— Chud the Builder