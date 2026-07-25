Unexpectedly Homeless, No Help, Go Time

Hi, my name is Nathan, and recently I’ve been forced into a ‘do or die’ situation due to (in large part) an allergic reaction to penicillin that has gone haywire in my system somehow. I don't think anyone I know personally believes me, but I've been tracking the overreaction since at least October of 2020, not knowing exactly what was going on. In short, if I’m exposed to molds, or concentrated fecal matter like sewer gas or the interior of a chicken coop or something, everything below my belt line starts to swell and become painful. If I can get out of the area in a few minutes, it all goes away in about a half an hour to an hour. If I’m stuck in the environment for more than an hour, it can take days for my body to reset and get back to normal. I've been to see the doctor about it, but they're ignoring an allergic reaction altogether, and focusing only on restricted blood flow to the feet. I have bowel and bladder problems when this happens as well. Fixing (or amputating) the feet won't help those side effects. So I decided to try and relocate to an area with less penicillin presence, and a better chance to recover from the atrophy and damage already done over the years.





The place I was renting is surrounded by industrial zones, and, after a year, at some point in January it suddenly became intolerable for me to live there, or to be anywhere in that area without some sort of painful physical reaction.





My basic plan was to ask the government for my early retirement payments from Social Security (requested Apr 14th) while sanitizing and storing what goods I would absolutely need to survive. I planned to donate, give or throw away everything else I owned to avoid bringing the nuisance contamination with me when I left, and leave the area without delay.





Fast forward to July 4th - I am currently living in my car, which is not yet suited for living in, but it is well suited for getting me away from ‘hot spots’ my body reacts to. Penicillin is in the air everywhere, especially closer to the ocean and large bodies of water. I think I need to move inland to get away from it, but I am not yet logistically ready for an extended road trip in the car, and my finances are extremely thin at this point, and I'm not sure how long it will be before I can't make minimum payments on the credit card anymore.





I am in dire need of some sort of financial support. I was counting on Social Security early retirement payments to help provide for food and gas while I searched for a location to move to, and at least make minimum payments on the credit card a possibility. At this point I have very little confidence they will even recognize the application I placed on April 14th (as recently as June they were still conflating that request with the disability request, insisting they were the same request). I am about ready to abandon talking to them entirely if it’s possible.





The overall goal of this fundraiser is in the amount I have paid in to the Social Security System. I am donating 10% of that money to Give Send Go to support their mission, I expect the federal government will tax me at 50% of whatever I receive, and the rest will go toward trying to survive immediately, and it will be used for putting some sort of permanent shelter, food, and safety back on the menu for what time I have left in this world. Thanks for your prayers and consideration of this request.