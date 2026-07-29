Unexpected Tragedy

Hi my name Briella I am making this to help my nana and her family who have just gone through a terrible tragedy that ended in a terrible loss of a family member. On the evening of Saturday May 2nd my uncle (my nanas husband) and my uncle (my nanas brother) were in a terrible car accident that resulted in my uncle (my nanas brother) passing away and my nanas husband (my uncle) in the hospital with a shattered face and a broken tibia and a shattered ankle. My uncle was the only source of income besides my nanas $200 long term disability check she gets weekly. At this point anything will help so my nana and her children do not lose their house that we all grew up in! We also have Venmo, cashapp ,an PayPal as well! if you cannot donate sharing this means a lot too!