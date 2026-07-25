Unexpected pregnancy





My name is Mandy and I'm currently pregnant with a surprise unplanned baby boy. My fiancée Terry and I were not planning for more babies after we had our twins 4 years ago. In March 2026, my birth control (IUD) failed and I became pregnant. This will be baby number 5 for me. I have an 18-year-old, a 14-year-old, and my twins are 4. While pregnant with my twins, I developed pre-eclampsia and had them at 36 weeks. A week after I had them, I almost lost my life. The doctor said if I would have waited any longer to go in, I would have died from congestive heart failure. I spent the first month after having my twins fighting for my life. During all the hospital stays, I found out that the hospital I had my twins at gave me an infection on my pelvic floor from the C-section I had. Another hospital gave me bacterial pneumonia. I was told I couldn't have any more babies because it could kill me. So, the decision to not have any more children was taken from me. Even though I wasn't planning for more, it was no longer my choice. I grieved for a long time. After a couple of years, I finally took control of my health. In 2024, I found a lump in my neck. After a bunch of tests, doctors said I was fine and it was only a cyst. The only way to remove it was to remove my thyroid. The doctor said the cyst could potentially turn into cancer. So, in January 2025, I decided to have my thyroid removed to prevent cancer. Three days after having my thyroid removed, the doctor called and told me my thyroid was full-blown cancer. A couple of months after, I went through treatment and had a body scan done to check to see if the cancer spread. It did spread to the left side of my chest. I had another scan done, and the cancer that spread was gone; so the treatment killed it. But I was informed that I could not get pregnant for 2 years due to the radiation treatment I received. I had my treatment done right before Easter 2025. It hadn't been a year yet when my birth control failed. I explained everything to the OB about my health, past pregnancies, and cancer. I left the decision up to my OB to continue the pregnancy or to terminate. I could not make that decision myself. My OB did a bunch of tests and checked my heart; everything came back good and said I can continue the pregnancy. I'm due November 22, 2026. But OB is thinking the baby will be here between weeks 36-38 (last week of October-2nd week of November). I will also be having my fallopian tubes removed to prevent any more pregnancies. My fiancée just got a job and the hours are crap. He didn't have one for a while due to taking care of me and our twins. He had to pick the first job offer he got to get his foot in the door. Jobs aren't easy for him to get. We are very unprepared for this baby. As our twins got bigger, we sold some of the baby stuff and the rest was given to someone in need or it was donated. We have to start all over. I've never been the person to ask for help or anything like this. So, making this isn't easy for me to do and honestly, I feel pretty embarrassed for it. I do have a Walmart baby registry too.





https://www.walmart.com/registry/BR/d098665d-dab0-45e8-830f-2a98b0ed1de2



