unexpected pass.

Our family is heartbroken to share that our beloved grandmother passed away unexpectedly. This loss has come as a shock to all of us, and we are struggling to process the pain of losing someone who meant so much to our family.

She was a loving grandmother, mother, family member, and friend who touched the lives of so many people with her kindness, love, and support. Her memory will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her.

As we navigate this difficult time, we are asking for help with the costs of her cremation and memorial expenses. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden on our family and allow us to give her the farewell she deserves.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers. We are deeply grateful for your love, support, and generosity during this heartbreaking time.

Thank you.!