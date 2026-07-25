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Unexpected medical emergency assistance

Goal$4,700 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNicole Sierra

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jose Nieves

Unexpected medical emergency assistance

Hello,

I never imagined I'd have to ask for help like this, but my family and I are facing one of the hardest moments we've ever experienced.

Not long ago, I was out of work recovering from a different medical issue. After weeks of struggling, I was finally able to get back on my feet and return to work. I only made it through one week before I was rushed to the emergency room with unbearable pain on July 21, 2026 around 1 am. The doctors diagnosed me with cholelithiasis and I was told that my gallbladder had become infected and I now had to deal with that and sepsis. Because of the infection, I now need emergency surgery to have my gallbladder removed. I am awaiting transport to a hospital in a different county as the boilers at the only hospital where I live are not currently working. This put another toll on my family with the travel expenses, food, etc. The physical pain has been overwhelming, but the emotional and financial stress has been just as difficult. As the sole provider for my family, not being able to work means every day I'm away from my job makes it harder to keep up with our bills and provide for the people who depend on me. On top of that, we're now facing medical expenses that I simply wasn't prepared for. Asking for help is incredibly difficult for me, but right now I have to put my pride aside and do what's best for my family.

If you're in a position to donate, no matter how small the amount, it will go directly toward my medical bills, household expenses, groceries, and helping my family get through this until I'm able to recover and return to work. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and support give us hope during a time when we need it most. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping my family through this difficult chapter.

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