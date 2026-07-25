Unexpected Medical bills

Quiet night at home that ended with me sitting in the ER for almost 12 hours. Blood sugar dropped to very dangerous levels and they still don't know why. But after all the paperwork, I'm left with bills that I just can't afford right now. I'm very blessed that I have insurance and the bills are not 100s of thousands like some. However I am on a fixed income and these costs are going to hit very hard. Any help is greatly appreciated.