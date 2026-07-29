Sudden Loss, Urgent Need: Support Dawn and Ryan

Our family is heartbroken by the sudden passing of Greg, a beloved husband, father, and provider.





Dawn met Greg when she was just 18 years old and married him at 19. They shared decades of life together through both joys and hardships. Greg battled serious health challenges, including heart disease, COPD, and mental health struggles, but his passing came suddenly after he unexpectedly collapsed, leaving the family shocked and grieving.





For years, Dawn faithfully cared for Greg through his health struggles. Now she faces the overwhelming reality of moving forward without the man she shared her life with for so many years.





In addition to the emotional loss, Dawn and her oldest son Ryan face significant financial challenges. Dawn is disabled, and Ryan is disabled as well. The loss of Greg’s income and benefits has created uncertainty at a time when they are already carrying an immense burden.





The funds raised will help cover immediate household expenses, memorial and funeral-related costs, and provide much-needed support as Dawn and Ryan navigate this difficult transition and begin rebuilding their lives after this devastating loss.





If you are unable to give financially, we ask that you keep Dawn, Ryan, and the entire family in your prayers. Your kindness, generosity, and support mean more than words can express during this heartbreaking time.





Thank you for standing with them when they need it most.