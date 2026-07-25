Unexpected Loss of Wife (No Life Insurance)

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, my life was turned upside down. The loving wife I had spent the past 52 years with was taken to heaven to be with Jesus.

On that dreadful day, she called me and could barely talk.I rushed home to find her unresponsive.The paramedics, the ER doctor did everything to save her, but to no avail, and I lost her from a blood clot. We were both retired and unfortunately, she did not have life insurance.

If you knew my wife, Marian, you could see the love she had for others. Whether she was knitting sleeping mats for homeless veterans(Valor) or buying coats for the needy, Marian shared her love and compassion.

Lastly, she was a devout Christian and loved Jesus. In order to respect her wishes, I did not have her cremated. I gave her a traditional burial as she asked me to do.

Please consider making a donation in her honor to help me pay for her funeral, burial, excavation, and burial marker. Your generosity is deeply appreciated and God bless you for reading. 🙏



