Unexpected layoff from work

After working for the same company for four years, I recently learned that the owner is retiring and selling the business to my coworker. The news came with little warning, leaving me without enough time to plan ahead. As a result, I am unable to pay my rent and am facing urgent financial challenges.





I am responsible for supporting my two daughters, ages 16 and 17, all on my own. I am no longer receiving child support, and I do not receive any government assistance such as food stamps or Medicaid. My electricity is scheduled to be shut off soon, and I am struggling to afford gas for my car. Every day feels overwhelming as I try to provide for my daughters and keep our household running until I am able to find another job. Plus, I acquired thousands of dollars in medical bills due to health emergency several months ago. I have to pay for all of my prescriptions out of pocket. Life feels like a never-ending struggle.





I am deeply grateful to anyone who takes the time to read my story. Please do not feel obligated to donate—your support, whether through sharing, giving, praying, or simply reading, means so much to me and my family.