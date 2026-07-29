Unexpected heart failure

On Valentine’s Day, my life changed forever. After surviving a serious car accident, I suffered heart failure and faced one of the hardest moments of my life. What should have been a day filled with love became the beginning of a long and painful journey of recovery, uncertainty, and loss.

Since then, I’ve struggled not only physically and emotionally, but financially as well. The accident and my health complications caused me to lose stability, resources, and many of the things I had worked so hard to build. Everyday expenses, medical needs, transportation, and simply trying to stay afloat have become overwhelming challenges while focusing on healing.

Creating this fundraiser is incredibly difficult for me because I’ve always tried to handle things on my own, but right now I truly need help. I’m asking for support so I can continue recovering, maintain stable housing, cover essential bills and medical-related expenses, and slowly rebuild my life one step at a time.

Despite everything, I’m still fighting to move forward with hope. I believe healing is possible, and I’m deeply grateful for every donation, share, message, and prayer. Your kindness and support mean more than words can express, and they remind me that I’m not facing this alone.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me through one of the most difficult chapters of my life.