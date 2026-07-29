Unexpected Extra Year: Help Me Complete My Degree









My name is Promise Okon, and I am a student of Akwa Ibom State University.

I was expecting to complete my studies and graduate, but I recently learned that I must remain in school for an additional academic session to rewrite some courses. This unexpected development has placed a significant financial burden on me and my family.





To continue my education, I need to pay approximately ₦350,000 to cover school fees, accommodation, and other essential academic expenses for the extra year. My school fees alone are about ₦110,000, while the remaining amount will help cover lodging and the costs associated with staying in school for another session.

I am determined to complete my degree and move forward with my future, but at this moment I am struggling to meet these financial obligations. I am therefore reaching out to friends, family, and kind-hearted individuals for support.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.