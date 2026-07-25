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Unexpected Expenses for an Unexpected Journey

Raised$2,475 USD

Fundraiser created byLINDSAY GALYON

Fundraiser funds will be received by Destiny Cusic

Unexpected Expenses for an Unexpected Journey

On May 28th, Ethan and Destiny welcomed their precious son, Lee Garrett Frawley, into the world.


While this should be a time filled with nothing but celebration, their journey into parenthood has come with unexpected challenges. Out of respect for their privacy, I won't share the details, as that is their journey and story to tell when the time is right. What I can share is that Destiny is recovering from a C-section, and baby was transferred to Children's Hospital, where his parents remain focused on being by his side every step of the way.


Right now, their focus is exactly where it should be — on Lee, on healing, and on taking each day one step at a time. Like any new parents, they are looking forward to the day their family can finally be reunited and Lee can meet his proud big sister, Danielle.


As they navigate the days ahead, they will be faced with the expenses that come with traveling back and forth to the hospital, fuel costs, meals, possible lodging, and the many unexpected costs that arise during a season like this. My hope is that we can come together as a community and help ease some of that burden so they can focus on what matters most.


If you feel led to give, any amount is greatly appreciated. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page and, most importantly, praying for this family.


Please pray for little Lee "Garrett", for Destiny's healing and recovery, and for Ethan as he supports his family through this journey.


In times of uncertainty, we lean on our faith and trust that God will provide comfort, strength, peace, and hope. We know He is holding this family close and walking beside them every step of the way.


Thank you for surrounding them with love, support, and prayers. Every donation, share, and prayer is deeply appreciated and means more than words can express.

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