Unexpected Emergency

Hello everyone. 👋 Yesterday, I received an unexpected phone call from my employer informing me that our entire department was being permanently shut down, effective immediately. Like the rest of my team, I was laid off without warning.





I'm currently applying for unemployment, however it will still take some before Isee any money from it. My biggest concern is maintaining my private health insurance. I have Lynch syndrome, which led to intramucosal adenocarcinoma. I've already undergone two painful surgeries and require ongoing specialist care in El Paso, Texas. Medicaid refuses to cover the level of care I need.





I'm actively searching for employment, but until then, any donation will help with medical expenses, insurance, my car payment, and travel to appointments. I also hope to ease the financial burden on my children by planning ahead for my final expenses, including funeral costs. It's important to me that when my time comes to leave this earthly life, they can focus on healing and celebrating the memories we shared rather than worrying about financial stress.





I truly believe that we are spiritual beings having a human experience, and I want to leave this world with as much peace and preparation as I can. ✨.





If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser or keeping me in your prayers means just as much!





Thank you for your kindness and support. GOD BLESS YOU!