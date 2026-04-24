Unexpected death of husband

On the night of June 11th my husband, best friend and love of my life was found dead at our home due to an unexpected medical emergency. He was in the shower at the time that he died leaving our 2 story home completely flooded. He was the main money maker paying the majority of the bills. Right now I'm unable to work because my job requires me to travel and I can't do that dealing with demo and recon companies. I'm needing to raise money to help with the insurance deductibles and lost time at work dealing with the devastating effects of his death. Any and all help will be greatly appreciated