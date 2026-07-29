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Unemployed & Helpless - A Crisis Unfolding

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTricia Williams

Unemployed & Helpless - A Crisis Unfolding

🌟 When I look back at my life, there are moments that stand out in sharp relief—memories of laughter and love intertwined with trials we've faced together. But the last few months have been a series of unexpected hurdles. Since August 2025, I've found myself unemployed; every job application sent into the void has felt like throwing stones into an abyss. Bills pile up, our savings dwindle, and the silence when my kids go to bed is heavier now, filled with unspoken worries about how we'll make ends meet. 😔

This isn’t just a financial crisis—it’s a full-blown storm threatening every aspect of our lives: my marriage, my health, even my peace of mind. I look at the faces of my children and feel an ache in my heart knowing that they shouldn't have to face such harsh realities so early in their young lives. 💔

And then there’s the state tax warrant hanging over me—a constant reminder of how far we've fallen, a burden I never expected to carry yet one more thing weighing down our family. Our home is on the line here; deferring the mortgage feels like walking on eggshells with every payment missed, but it’s all I can do to keep us afloat. 😰

But amidst this darkness, there's hope. We are resilient and strong together—a testament that even in dire situations, love finds ways to shine through. It’s about choosing hope over despair and knowing deep down inside we have the support of those who care for us. ❤️

I am reaching out because I believe you can help light our way during these dark times. Every bit counts—whether it's a dollar or twenty, every contribution brings us one step closer to stability again. This is more than just money; it’s an investment in restoring faith and normalcy within my family. 💵

Let’s turn this around together. If you believe that dreams can still come true after hardship, please help me make a difference for them—for us. Let's prove to our children what compassion looks like from the outside. Your support could be life-changing in more ways than one. 🌈✨

Thank you for your time and kindness. Together, we can turn this around. We need each other now more than ever! 🙏💖 #HopeInHardTimes #FamilyTogetherness

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