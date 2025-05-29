Help Get Undying Faith in Theaters

Now, more than ever, there is a need for Christian movies, and we need your help. Give to this fundraiser today to help Undying Faith, originally a TV series with one aired episode, be adapted into a movie expected for theatrical release.

"I've felt called into the entertainment industry since I was 12 years old," says Tracey S. Moses, one of the producers for Undying Faith. "That calling was confirmed when I watched television one day in childhood. One of the speakers on screen said, 'Entertainment has the power to change countries.' Through God's direction in storytelling, I believe we have the power to deeply impact others."

This is more than a movie. It's a mission. At the end of the first episode in the series, the episode ended with an invitation for viewers to come to Christ. That's the heartbeat of this project: spreading the gospel through visual media.

"We saw saw incredible engagement online, especially from viewers in regions where Christians face extreme persecution," Tracey adds. "Our data showed that many of these viewers were from the Middle East. We pray our story gave them hope."

Why This Film Matters

Today, more than 380 million Christians around the world face high levels of persecution for their faith. It's a reality—one that's too often ignored. Although fictional, Undying Faith will shed light on what Christian persecution looks like in other nations—and what it could look like here at home.

Synopsis

The faith of two girls, Lydia Johnson and Joanna Williams, is tested when Christianity is outlawed and others find out about their beliefs. Now on the run for their lives, Lydia and Joanna must navigate dangerous territory and persecution in a world that does not allow freedom of religion. Through breathtaking cinematography and storytelling, Undying Faith brings to life issues that are present in today's time around the world.

Genre: Thriller

Themes: Persecution, Faith, Freedom, Sacrifice

Sponsorship Opportunities

Are you a business or individual interested in product placement or other promotional opportunities? We'd love to connect. Email us at cathycarley@dailytalkmedia.com to schedule a discovery call.

You can also view sponsorship tiers at: undyingfaithmovie.com/sponsorships

Don't Turn Away

God is moving through media. It's people like you who can help get Undying Faith adapted into a movie.

Be a part of the mission. Help us make a difference. Support Undying Faith today.



