Undiagnosed medical condition ready to lose home

My wife has had a medical issue and she can’t seem too get what is causing her so much pain. I have never asked for help from anyone or state resources and I am working with my own health issues and it’s not been easy. I am currently behind on my rent and my utilities, I had to borrow money from my daughter who has 2 kids and would like to pay her back and get caught up on my rent and utilities. I used to be an active member of our church but after we lost our son my mother and sister in less than a year it has taken a toll on our marriage. I’m not on here looking to get rich but just get caught up. I would love to be able to pay my daughter the $3.000 she let us borrow and the rest will go towards my utilities and rent. Hopefully I can have enough money left to find a cheaper place to live. Thank you all for giving if not too me but to anyone else that needs help. Alex Bojorquez