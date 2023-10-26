Uncomfortable Truths

Goal:
USD $29,500
Raised:
USD $1,840
This is a three-part docuseries with supplemental videos featuring Helen Joyce, Stella O'Malley, Marcus and Sue Evans, Maya Forstater, Mr. Menno and many others. The series will expose the roots of gender identity ideology and the harms the ideology causes, and the series will offer practical and actionable advice for people – with a special emphasis on families with children who are questioning their gender.
The goal of this fundraiser is to raise the $29,500 needed to finish the series. SEP is a 501(c)(3), so all donations are tax deductible.
More on The Signal Education Project:
Previous work by the president of SEP, Travis Brown, includes The Woke Reformation, which you can watch on YouTube. This docuseries chronicled the origins of woke ideology and exposed its weak points. It featured Douglas Murray, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Niall Ferguson, Peter Boghossian, Vivek Ramaswamy, and others.
More on Genspect:
A healthy approach to sex and gender
Our international organisation includes professionals, trans people, detransitioners, and parent groups who work together to advocate for a non-medicalised approach to gender diversity.
Thank you so much for what you're doing!
best luck. in the fight with you.
May your message be spread far and wide!
Thanks so making this documentry!
I really appreciate what you’re doing. Trans/gender ideology is pernicious, toxic, destructive. Happy to help in your mission to protect kids and vulnerable adults from the gender cult.
Thank you for all your hard work
Keep the great work bringing awareness and action to slow down the madness and hopefully, reverse course.
