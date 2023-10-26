Uncomfortable Truths

Goal:

 USD $29,500

Raised:

 USD $1,840

Campaign created by Travis Brown

Campaign funds will be received by The Signal Productions, Llc

Uncomfortable Truths

The Signal Education Project (SEP) and Genspect present: Uncomfortable Truths: The Reality of Gender Identity Ideology.


This is a three-part docuseries with supplemental videos featuring Helen Joyce, Stella O'Malley, Marcus and Sue Evans, Maya Forstater, Mr. Menno and many others. The series will expose the roots of gender identity ideology and the harms the ideology causes, and the series will offer practical and actionable advice for people – with a special emphasis on families with children who are questioning their gender.

The goal of this fundraiser is to raise the $29,500 needed to finish the series. SEP is a 501(c)(3), so all donations are tax deductible.

If you’d like to get involved but are not able to donate, you can make a difference by sharing our the series with friends and family.

More on The Signal Education Project:

Previous work by the president of SEP, Travis Brown, includes The Woke Reformation, which you can watch on YouTube. This docuseries chronicled the origins of woke ideology and exposed its weak points. It featured Douglas Murray, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Niall Ferguson, Peter Boghossian, Vivek Ramaswamy, and others.

https://www.signaleducationproject.org/

More on Genspect:

A healthy approach to sex and gender

Our international organisation includes professionals, trans people, detransitioners, and parent groups who work together to advocate for a non-medicalised approach to gender diversity.

https://genspect.org/

Recent Donations
Show:
Laura Bell
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Karen Neuwirth
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you so much for what you're doing!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Sharon Lee
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Martha Cone
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

whitney jones
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

best luck. in the fight with you.

Carol Lawrence
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Catherine
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

May your message be spread far and wide!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Thanks so making this documentry!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I really appreciate what you’re doing. Trans/gender ideology is pernicious, toxic, destructive. Happy to help in your mission to protect kids and vulnerable adults from the gender cult.

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for all your hard work

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep the great work bringing awareness and action to slow down the madness and hopefully, reverse course.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo