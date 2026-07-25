Ultrasound iQ3, Village Medical

Love medically serving the people for Jesus in villages around the world.

Medical Mission trips have become a real and active part of my life. At this point in my life, I have not been able to go on all of the trips that I am invited. Nonetheless, there are many that I am honored to join.

One of the items that I repeatedly need for medicine in villages is a portable ultrasound device. Having a point of care ultrasound device would greatly amplify efforts by me and the teams.

After discussion with Emergency Room and Critical Care physicians the best choice for these type of operations is the Butterfly iQ3. It is a handheld device that can be used at 32 degree Fahrenheit. I am able to store it in a hand held bag and travel accordingly. One of my surgeon friends also uses this very device on his ground surgical missions.

I have a quote for this device $4,935.91. Someone has already given me $1000.00

This would enhance medical capabilities in these remote villages. Please consider giving in support of this device. Next trip is scheduled in April of 27.