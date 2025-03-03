Bud Light Attacks Ultra Right Beer Fight Back!

Anheuser-Busch is weaponizing the legal system to silence conservative small businesses. This is our David vs. Goliath moment – and we need your help.

Two years ago, Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer took on Bud Light and exposed their woke disaster to millions of Americans. Now, Anheuser-Busch is coming after us with a federal legal attack designed to drown us in legal fees, bleed us dry, and punish us for standing up against their woke nonsense.

They're trying to force us to stop using the name "Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer" under their absurd claim that our brand could somehow be confused with Michelob Ultra. It’s a laughable argument—nobody is confusing a 100% woke-free beer with anything Anheuser-Busch makes. This isn’t about trademarks—it’s about silencing us through financial warfare.

They waited until the last possible day to file this federal case against us, hoping America had forgotten about their Bud Light scandal. This isn't about trademarks – this is about revenge.

Anheuser-Busch, a $100+ billion corporate giant, thinks they can destroy us through lawfare, intimidation, and endless legal fees. But with your help, we will win.

Unlike Anheuser-Busch, we aren’t backed by corporate elites and woke investors. We’re backed by you, the people.

Since launching in 2023, Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer has donated over $150,000 to conservative causes, including the Trump campaign. Now, we need your help.

How You Can Help:

✅ Donate to join our fight – Every dollar helps us fight back against this corporate tyranny.

✅ Share this page – Spread the word. They want this fight to go unnoticed. Let’s make sure every American knows what they’re doing.

✅ Buy 1, Get 1 Free Border Wall Tequila – To help fund our fight, for a limited time, we're selling our tequila as Buy 1 Bottle Get 1 Bottle Free. GET IT HERE >>

We’re Bringing Back the Baseball Bat!

In 2023, we went viral smashing a Bud Light can with a bat – over 100 million people saw it. Now, we’re smashing their legal intimidation tactics.

Anheuser-Busch thought they could erase us. Instead, they’ve awakened a movement.

