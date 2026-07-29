ULTRA MAGA FUNDRAISER FOR THE Q’s

Let’s do this. If you know you know. TRUMP lovers, Ultra MAGAs and SAVE AMERICA ACT.





Freedom shall be taken back. It’s WE THE PEOPLE. It’s about time. Let’s do this once and for all. We were inches away from humanity being doomed by the libtard’s AI technology.





Whistleblowing pays!!!





The money will recycle around and between us MAGAs. 50% in person in DFW area here in Texas and 50% online for other American patriots.

Money will not be handed out in a sense as free money but will be used to make America better and great again. $1 million is the first goal. Already have billions and trillions lined up, but let’s see if MAGAs can bind together and cause a red wave.





Let’s go TRUMP🇺🇸🦅