Ugandan Seminary Project

Discerning a True Vocation

In many developing nations, economic considerations can influence a man’s decision to enter the priesthood. Uganda is no exception — yet the story runs much deeper. Uganda is a land soaked in faith. Virtually 100% of Ugandans believe in God. The blood of the Ugandan Martyrs — St. Charles Lwanga and his companions — still cries out from the soil. Millions of pilgrims visit their national shrine each year, drawn by the heroic witness of these young saints who chose Christ over everything. The young men entering Uganda’s seminaries love Jesus and His Church. All those entering seminary come with a genuine faith but need to discern if they have an authentic vocation. They need strong formation to embrace the full demands of priestly life: poverty, chastity, and obedience that enable them to live lives of total self-giving.

The Propaedeutic Year: Laying a Strong Foundation

The bishops of Uganda understand this reality. That is why they established a dedicated propaedeutic year — a special time of discernment focused on self-knowledge, deep prayer, and understanding the beauty and challenges of the priesthood. For the past two years, Fr. Alex Mugalaasi has directed this transformative program under difficult conditions. With no permanent facility, the program moves between seminaries as space allows. Formators generously give their vacation time without salary. Despite the challenges, the results have been outstanding. Young men are receiving the formation they need to discern clearly — and those who continue are doing so with a solid foundation of self-awareness and spiritual depth and the prospect of deepening their self-knowledge as they are accompanied by formators who have come to know them well.

A New Seminary Is Urgently Needed

The Ugandan bishops have now decided to build a permanent propaedeutic seminary dedicated to this crucial first year of formation. Fr. Alex Mugalaasi has been appointed to lead it — guiding up to 250 young men each year as they test and strengthen their vocational call. The letter of appointment by the bishops, along with additional information, is available here: https://janetsmith.org/the-ugandan-seminarian-project-2

Immediate Need — Time Is Critical

Before Fr. Alex can begin major fundraising for the new seminary building, he must first secure $23,000 to run this year’s propaedeutic program, which begins in early July. The need is truly urgent. These donations will directly fund the program, covering the costs of food, housing, and educational materials for the seminarians.

Sponsoring This Fundraiser

When Prof. Janet Smith (retired Fr. Michael J. McGivney Chair of Life Ethics at Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Detroit, MI) visited Uganda’s major seminaries, she was very impressed by what she witnessed. Accompanied by noted Catholic author Kevin Wells, she met Fr. Alex Mugalasi and the remarkable young men preparing for the priesthood. Their discipline, openness, and dedication left a lasting impression. These authors have worked with Fr. Alex to spread the word about the value of this formative process, and are working to connect the Ugandan seminaries with donors in the United States to aid them and so help the universal Church.





Will you help form the next generation of holy, faithful priests from Uganda? Your support today will bear fruit for decades — in Uganda, across Africa, and right here in the United States.



