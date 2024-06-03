Support for Ugandan Seminarians

Goal:
USD $67,000
Raised:
USD $63,068
Campaign funds will be received by Arlington Latin Mass Society
The Catholic faith is very much alive in Uganda. And you can help it continue to grow!
The Arlington Latin Mass Society is partnering with Prof. Janet Smith to support the education and formation of the next generation of the Catholic priesthood in Uganda. Prof. Smith writes:
I recently spent three weeks in Uganda at the invitation of the Ugandan bishops, and I spoke in six seminaries which each had 250 students. During my visit I discovered an opportunity for the Catholics of the United States, in our charity, to help provide for an urgent need in Uganda's seminaries.
Thus far, the dioceses do not have the means to house [*revised*] 240 of their seminarians who will be taking part in a propaedeutic year as part of their formation. The propaedeutic year provides a time for the seminarians to focus on intensive prayer and growth in self-awareness, in order to provide a strong foundation for the discernment of their vocations.
This campaign aims to cover the cost of the seminarians' housing for the propaedutic year, which works out to [*revised*] $226 USD per student. The seminarians themselves will each raise the equivalent of an additional [*revised*] $54, which will cover the costs of their educational materials.
Several high churchmen have observed that the future of the Church is in Africa. Cardinal Robert Sarah from Ghana has said, "I have absolute confidence in the faith of the African people, and I am sure Africa will save the family. Africa saved the Holy Family (during the Flight to Egypt) and in these modern times Africa will also save the human family." German Cardinal Gerhard Müller has said that it is “a very important moment in Church history that now the Africans are entering the place and taking over the leadership in the Catholic Church, and it is a very good thing they are doing.”
Dioceses in the United States now depend upon priests from Africa to staff parishes. It is only right that we do what we can to ensure good formation of the priests of the future!
The Ugandans are a very devout people who show tremendous reverence at Mass. Their devotion and ease with formality open a window for the reintroduction of the Traditional Latin Mass. Virtually no one I spoke with had heard of the TLM, though the seminaries offer the Novus Ordo in Latin with some regularity. When I took a young priest to a TLM offered every Sunday at the shrine to the martyrs in Kampala, he was greatly moved by the ceremony and asked if I thought this Mass would ever become standard again. That made me realize that Uganda, and likely all of Africa, is fertile ground for a return of the TLM. I hope the connections we are making now can facilitate that possibility!
The Arlington Latin Mass Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and therefore all donations to this campaign are 100% tax-deductible. All net proceeds from this campaign (after transaction processing costs) will be sent directly to the St. Augustine Institute in Kampala, Uganda. We hope you will prayerfully consider making a gift to help a part of the Church in great need of concrete support.
July 22nd, 2024
Thanks to your generous support, we have met our fundraising goal to help house 240+ seminarians in Uganda for their propaedeutic year! We have even been able to cover the unexpected costs of medical treatments for some seminarians participating in the program who contracted malaria.
Since this fundraiser has been such a success, we have decided to work towards a stretch goal. The seminaries in Uganda have virtually no books in their libraries, and the seminarians rely almost entirely on lectures for their learning and formation. Professor Smith has received a donation of over 300 books suitable for seminary libraries, with more on the way. These books will be shipped to the seminaries in Uganda in a rented shipping container capable of holding up to 11,000 books.
Thus the stretch goal for this campaign will be twofold: first, you can make a contribution to this campaign to help cover the costs of shipping. We don't know yet exactly what this will cost, but our initial best guess is $5,000. The goal on this campaign page has been updated accordingly.
Second, if you have any suitable books you would like to contribute to the shipment, please email us at books@latinmassarlington.org and we will put you in touch with Prof. Smith to coordinate.
Thank you again for your support, and please keep the seminarians, Prof. Smith, and the Arlington Latin Mass Society and its members in your prayers.
June 26th, 2024
Thank you all for your generosity! We have exceeded 25% ($10,000) of our original fundraising goal, and are ready to send the first batch of funds to the St. Augustine Institute in Kampala.
We're also excited to share that 40 more seminarians will be participating in the propaedeutic year, raising the total to 240 participants. At the same time, we have revised numbers on the cost per capita: $226 per seminarian, with each seminarian contributing an additional $54. Therefore, we are adjusting our campaign goal from $40,000 to $56,000.
We hope that you will continue to help by sharing this campaign with your friends and family so that we can continue towards our goal of housing the 240 seminarians for this important formation program.
June 3rd, 2024
Thank you to all who have generously supported this campaign so far. In under a week we have raised over 10% of our goal – that's 20 out of 200 seminarians' housing provided for! Please help us continue towards our goal of housing all 200 seminarians for their propaedeutic year by sharing this campaign with your friends and family. Many hands make light work!
