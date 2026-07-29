Uganda Mission to Help People and Document Ebola

I am traveling to Uganda to personally investigate and document what is really happening with Ebola.





I believe the official narrative around Ebola needs to be challenged with on-the-ground evidence. I will fly to the region, volunteer directly with local communities, assist those in need, and work alongside a small video team to capture unfiltered footage. This mission will result in a full documentary that shares the reality we discover — whether it confirms or debunks the mainstream story.





What the Mission Includes:

• Immediate volunteer work helping local families and communities (food distribution, basic aid, and support where needed)

• On-site investigation into reported Ebola cases and outbreaks

• Professional video documentation of daily life, medical facilities, and interviews

• Production and release of a full-length documentary to expose the truth

Every donation goes directly toward:

• Round-trip flights and travel costs to Uganda

• On-ground living expenses and volunteer supplies

• Video team equipment, crew, and filming

• Editing and production of the documentary





Funding Breakdown:

• Humanitarian Aid & Community Support

• Scientific Investigation

• Film Production & Video Crew

• Travel, Accommodation & Logistics

• Security

• Filming Equipment & Technology

• Documentary Post-Production & Distribution

• Legal, Permits & Contingency

• Processing & Admin Fees





This is not just a trip — it’s a truth-seeking mission combined with real humanitarian help. I am putting my own safety on the line to bring back raw, uncensored footage so the world can see for themselves.





If you want real answers instead of fear-driven headlines, support this mission. Every dollar helps get boots on the ground and cameras rolling.





Thank you for standing for truth and compassion.





Share this campaign if you can’t donate — the more people who see it, the stronger the impact.



