Uganda bible college tuition fund. Calvary Chapel

Hello, I would like to tell you the story of Emmanual Madilu who lives in Kampala, Uganda.

My family moved to Kampala a year ago. A local taxi driver recommended a man as a guard for our rental house. Emmanuel is the younger brother of this guard. He is 31 years old and never married, and is attending Calvary Chapel bible college in downtown Kampala since Feb 10, 2026. The school year starts in August and continues for two semesters until June each year. He graduated Senior 4 many years ago, however the school has since closed, so he cannot get his graduation form and formally enter the college, however he is allowed to attend the classes and Audit them. Even if he doesn’t get the formal certificate or diploma, it is the knowledge that he seeks. The audit fee for each semester is about 100 usd, plus books, bus fare and food.

Emmanuel attends 3 days a week, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The bus fare and lunch costs about 1 usd a day, and sometimes he walks the 45 minutes to school to save money. The Lord has blessed him with musical talent and he has built a recording studio at home. This brings in some money, about 45usd per recorded song, and he has posted some of his music videos on youtube.

https://youtu.be/DPKCFREhwlc

He had 7 brothers and sisters, but 3 have now passed away, so he has 2 brothers and 2 sisters alive. He lives with his parents, his siblings and 14 grand-kids in one 3 bedroom 800 sqft house in the Kisugu area of town.

Emmanuel is looking for funds to continue his bible college education in August 2026.

If you’re moved by his story, please share it. Every share counts—it’s your voice carrying across distances and hearts. Let's bridge kilometers with compassion today!



