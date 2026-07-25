Favor Bible Camp, Gulu Uganda

For This I Toil

Him we proclaim, warning everyone and teaching everyone with all wisdom, that we may present everyone mature in Christ. For this I toil, struggling with all his energy that he powerfully works within me.

Colossians 1:28–29.





Dear Friends and Family,





I want to start by saying thank you. Thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and financial support. Your partnership means more than I can express, and because of your faithfulness, God continues to open doors for ministry and transform lives. Every conversation, relationship, and opportunity to share the Gospel is possible because of people like you who faithfully stand behind me. What God is doing is not because of me alone—it is because we are all serving together in different ways.





Going into my first trip, I did not realize all that the Lord would do and how he would use me! For the first 3 months of my time in Gulu, Uganda, here is what my work entailed! I would spend the first 2-3 hours of every day worshiping at the House of Prayer with all the staff; I would then work on media updates for the ministry in the late morning. The best part of my day was every afternoon! I would spend the rest of my afternoons every day with the Favor High Students! Throughout the week I taught, discipled, and facilitated lessons for 700 students! Every day, even though I would be exhausted, hungry, and sweaty, I would find myself smiling ear to ear! I found such inexplicable joy with those students!





While this is how I spent the first 3 months in Uganda, in the last 2 a new need arose.

In Uganda, the government is very strict about keeping “orphaned” students over term holidays. If the student has any living relative, they cannot stay over the 3 holiday breaks in the year. This presented a problem for the ministry because our former street youth “GIFT” children who have been radically transformed needed a reason to stay over the holiday.





So, I created and directed a Favor Bible Camp program from the ground up. I created a 3-week camp program for students ages 9 to 25. The primary goal was discipleship, so I researched and used discipleship curricula from Navigators, Teach Every Nation, Overland Missions, and Walk Through the Bible that were applicable to all ages. I also organized field games, competitions, sports, worship, and other activities to keep camp fun! I was directly in charge of 10 Ugandan teachers, managing and leading the team. The Bible Camp involved sports outreach, field trips, arts and crafts, movie nights, and more. I organized transport, food/supply requisitions, boarding management, guest speakers, safety protocols, campus nurse schedules, and more!





My experience planning and directing this Bible Camp has been one of the most fulfilling and fruitful experiences of my life!





And I am going back to do it again!





I am going back because this camp is new to the adult Ugandans who grew up during the war and have nothing in their childhood experiences to compare it to. There is a need for management, protocols, and schedules to be set in stone so this camp can run every term holiday by the local staff! I will be spending the next 2 months back in Uganda to plan another Favor Bible Camp, train up leaders to run it, and hand over this project!

On August 2nd, I will be flying back to Uganda to finish the work God has called me to do there.





How You Can Pray

Instead of many requests, I ask you to stand with me in three areas:





1. For peace in the crisis

Pray that God would bring peace to Uganda and Congo, and that those living in fear, sickness, and uncertainty would encounter the presence of God in real and personal ways. Please also pray for the Ebola situation.

Because you have made the Lord your dwelling place—

the Most High, who is my refuge—

no evil shall be allowed to befall you,

no plague come near your tent. (Psalm 91:9–10.)





2. Transformed hearts

Pray for the students participating in this Bible Camp program. Pray that God would speak through the teachings and that hearts would be continually transformed, and students would continually abide.





3. For protection and strength over travel and the mission ahead.

Pray for safety, wisdom, and endurance for myself as I travel and the team in Uganda as we pour our hearts into this Camp!









The greatest support you can provide is your prayers. Thank you for continuing to stand with and encourage me! I am so excited to share the stories of what He will do in the months ahead.





If anyone serves me, he must follow me; and where I am, there will my servant be also. If anyone serves me, the Father will honor him.

John 12:26.









With the deepest love,

Lee Williamsen



