Uber Eats Wheels for Success

Since I started delivering for Uber Eats I have been given the chance to meet some of the greatest people in my city. Enjoying finding new roads, communities, and experiencing beautiful sceneries in my city makes me feel blessed. I would love to continue to provide the service of helping people in need with the items they can not get themselves. These people need someone to deliver groceries, food, cleaning supplies, household items, and even medication to them. It brings me joy to do GOD's work.

That brings me here. Recently I had a blowout on my vehicle going 75 miles an hour. I was on the highway and headed to a customer with a delivery. Luckily I managed to get to the median right before a bridge (overpass). I tire that busted was already my spare tire, so I did not have one to change it out with. With my faith in GOD and prayers I waited for someone to help. The lord sent me a very sweet couple for gave me a ride back to house so I could start working on how I would get a new tire and my vehicle back operating. Only had money for a used replacement tire, but I was grateful to have my vehicle back on the road.

My campaign is to raise money for a new set of tires and 6 months of insurance to ensure safety for me and others on the roads. This is my only job and my family depends on me. Being the only driver means I put a ton of miles in my drivers seat and ware and tear on my vehicle. Please help me help the people that depend on me for my services driving and delivering.

Thank You

and

God Bless