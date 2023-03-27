U Turn For Christ NM Alumni Gathering Trip 2026

Every year, U Turn For Christ New Mexico raises funds to send our enrolled men and women to our annual alumni gathering in Perris, California, on September 19, 2026. Many of them serve alongside us in ministry, and this gathering brings together graduates and families whose lives have been restored from addiction and now live a new life through Jesus Christ!





This year, we're raising funds to cover lodging, food, supplies, and, if the Lord allows, a special side trip for our leadership.





Your support helps make it possible for these men and women to gather, connect, and continue the work of restoration and ministry. Thank you for standing with us.