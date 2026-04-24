U haul gone crazy

Some delinquents in a stolen u haul Ran me off the road side swiping the whole passenger did and then threw it in reverse and smashed the whole front to get the radiator. Any way long story short I’m a single mom who got hit by a truck my scooter after my appendix ruptured and I’m waiting on disability and note have no car to transport my kids to their outings out me to my dr appointments. Any thing would help and I’m not one to ask for help