Tyson's stuff

me my husband and my 3 month old son moved out of my mothers in law house and she destroyed alot of our stuff and threatened my son saying she gonna take her and her dogs out of the trailer and light the trailer on fire with me and my son inside, so much stuff was destroyed in the process of getting out, most of it was baby stuff, from clothes to toys to chairs, swings, his baby bottles and warmers,all my body wash conditioner shampoo pads all my bathroom stuff, anything helps at this point