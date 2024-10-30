Typhoon Relief Fund

Raised:
PHP 1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Lourdes Angelica Almanzor
This is my first time reaching out in this way, but the need is urgent, and I’ve decided to take the chance. My family in Batangas has been severely impacted by the recent typhoon. Many have lost their homes and are now staying in evacuation centers with limited resources. It’s been incredibly tough for them—they were still recovering from the Taal Volcano eruption, and now severe flooding has worsened things.
If you feel moved to support, whether through donations or other means, please let me know. Every bit counts and will bring much-needed relief to those affected.
Thank you all for your understanding, kindness, and support.
FYI: The attached video is in Filipino.
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/VkEz37pHhBCmgaRC/
I hope many people are moved to help. I will be sharing this with my whole network and will be back to give more tomorrow.
