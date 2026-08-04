Tylor's Mission Trip to Haiti This September

Dear Friend,

First and foremost, I am a child of God. I am also blessed to be a husband, father, Youth Pastor, Royal Rangers Commander, and missionary. For nine years, God has allowed me to serve wherever He opens the door, using the gifts and skills He has given me to meet practical needs while sharing the hope of Jesus Christ.

Haiti isn't just another mission field to me; it's a place where God has repeatedly reminded me that the greatest ministry is simply being available to Him.

This September, I have the opportunity to return with Psalm139LOVE to serve the people of Haiti. I'll be helping with the farm, irrigation system, and tilapia farm, teaching a seminar on herb gardening, and investing in the lives of children by sharing God's love and Word. My desire is to serve with humility, encourage others, and glorify God in everything I do.

I ask that you prayerfully consider partnering with me as I follow God's call. Your prayers and support will help make this mission possible.