Tyler’s funeral

The scent of freshly baked cookies used to fill our home, a sure sign that Tyler was around, probably raiding the pantry after school. Now, the kitchen is quiet, the cookie jar untouched. It’s been a 2 days since we lost our bright, energetic 12-year-old son, Tyler, to a sudden and aggressive illness that swept him away far too quickly. He was our sunshine, a whirlwind of laughter, endless questions, and a heart full of kindness. He dreamed of becoming an astronaut, drawing detailed blueprints of rockets and stars, and his room is still filled with constellations he painted on the ceiling.





His passing has left an unimaginable void in our lives and a crushing weight on our hearts. Beyond the emotional devastation, we're now facing unexpected financial burdens. The medical bills from his brief but intense fight are staggering, and the cost of funeral arrangements has added to our distress during this already painful time. We want to give Tyler the memorial he deserves, a celebration of the vibrant life he lived, but we’re struggling to manage these expenses.





We've started this GoFundMe in the hope that friends, family, and kind strangers might be able to offer some support. Any contribution, no matter how small, would help us cover the medical costs and funeral expenses, allowing us to focus on grieving and honoring Tyler's memory. Your generosity would mean the world to us as we navigate this incredibly difficult journey without our beloved boy. Thank you for keeping Tyler in your thoughts and for any help you can provide.