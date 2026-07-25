A Year in Honduras With Jericho Ministries

My name is Tyler Reese and I have been called by the Lord to serve for a year in Honduras at Jericho Ministries. I have felt a call to missions since I was in high school, but I did not think I was supposed to begin until later in my life. But the Lord had different plans for me and I have a clear calling to serve right now.





I have been on three mission trips to Jericho's children's home, 2019, 2025, and this past February. My grandmother, Kathie Phillips, was deeply involved with Jericho Ministries for over 20 years. She is one of my main inspirations to follow what she did and become a missionary. I will continue her legacy of spreading the Word and love of Jesus Christ to the world.





Betsy Hake founded Jericho in 1999 and is currently the director of Jericho Ministries. Near the end of our trip this past February, I was approached by her and she said that the Lord had put it on her heart to ask me to consider spending a year with them at the children's home. This alone was an enormous sign from God that I was being called to serve. After the trip I spent a lot of time in thought and prayer and it confirmed that I am being called by Him to serve in Honduras for a year.





While I am there I will be teaching a class, leading a Bible study with the boys there, and coaching organized soccer. I will also be a Godly male influence on the children there.





The money that I am raising will be used towards my housing, food, insurance, and airfare for the year. I need your financial support so that I am able to serve, but prayer is so much more important. If you do not have the means to give, I ask for your prayers for my trip and that my financial needs will be met.





If you would like to find more information on Jericho Ministries, you can visit their website: jerichoministries.org





Thank you so much for your support, it is truly very important to me.

Psalm 96:3

"Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous works among all the peoples!"



