Help Fight Stage 4 Cancer & Cover Monthly Expenses

Help Tyler Fight Stage 4 Cancer and Cover Monthly Expenses

I am reaching out with a heavy heart to share the story of Tyler Glaum, a kind, loving, and courageous father, grandfather, husband, brother, and friend who is currently battling advanced stage 4 cancer.

Tyler is a husband of 30 years, a father of two beautiful daughters, and a grandfather (with another grandchild on the way). After many years of working hard and being able to provide for his family, This diagnosis has turned his and his family’s life upside down, leaving him unable to work and struggling to make ends meet while he focuses on fighting this disease.

Tyler has always been the kind of person who puts others first. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or being there for his family, he has made a positive impact on so many lives. Now, he needs our help.

As the cancer treatment took its toll, the financial burden of everyday living—rent, utilities, groceries, and medical expenses—has become overwhelming. Despite health insurance covering most of his treatment costs, his other expenses are piling up.

This GiveSendGo campaign is to help cover Tyler’s monthly living expenses so he can focus on his treatment without the constant stress of financial worries. Every dollar raised will go directly to paying bills, buying food, and ensuring he has a safe, stable home while he fights this battle.

Any amount, big or small, will make a difference. Your support will go a long way in helping Tyler, his wife, and his family through this incredibly challenging time. Even if you can’t contribute financially, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks can help spread the word and bring in more support for Tyler. Kind words and prayers mean the world to Tyler and remind him that he’s not alone in this fight.

Together, we can ease the financial burden and give Tyler a chance to focus on what truly matters - his health and healing. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and support.



