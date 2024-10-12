Supporting Tyler and Alesia Marshall

Tyler and Alesia Marshall were married in August, 2021 at a beautiful ceremony in Graeagle, CA. They are the most amazing, supportive couple I know. Their journey as a couple has been an adventure of growth, both in love and in Christ, through separation related to Alesia earning her license as a registered dental hygienist and finding a church that supports their desire to grow in Christ at Meadow Valley Community Church. Their desire to continue growing as a couple includes growing their family. Unfortunately, Tyler was born with a genetic disorder known as Holt-Oram Syndrome and it is a dominant trait. This condition can be potentially life threatening requiring immediate open heart surgery at birth, fortunately, Tyler did not require this type of surgery. However, it is ALWAYS an unknown how severe this trait will manifest itself. The only way to guarantee this genetic disorder will not be passed along is to conceive via IVF. My beautiful, kind, loving, gracious son and daughter in law are in the beginning stages of investigating this option of IVF and have found this procedure incredibly cost prohibitive, which will further delay their ability to start their family. They live in a small town and need to travel nearly 200 miles round-trip for doctors appointments. My desire is to offset some of the cost of their treatments. In todays current economic climate, it is difficult for a young couple starting out to save the necessary amount of money for this IVF treatment. I invite you into their journey towards parenthood, and ask for any small donation to their family fund you can contribute. Thank you, and God bless you!