Support Two Witnesses Live

Witness the Love: Empowering Lives, Transforming Souls

Greetings, beloved supporters! We are thrilled to invite you to join us on a transformative journey with Two Witnesses Live LLC. Our mission is rooted in spreading the love of God, embracing diversity, and bringing people closer to the Lamb of God, Yeshua Hamashiach. We are embarking on an ambitious campaign to raise funds for our YouTube channel and business, which will serve as a platform to inspire, uplift, and share the message of salvation.


The Vision:

At the heart of Two Witnesses Live LLC is the vision to build state-of-the-art studios. These studios will be more than just recording spaces – they will be places where individuals from all walks of life can gather to share their stories. We believe in celebrating the uniqueness and strengths of each individual, recognizing that every journey is a testament to the grace of God. Through these stories, we aim to bring people closer to Christ, inspiring them to embrace His love and sacrifice.


Our Initiatives:


Diverse Guest Outreach:

We aspire to create a space where diverse voices are heard. With your support, we will invite guests from various backgrounds, cultures, and experiences. Their stories will serve as powerful testimonials to the transformative power of faith and love.


Bible Distribution Services:

In our commitment to spreading the Word of God, we plan to establish services to send Bibles to those in need. By providing individuals with access to the scriptures, we hope to touch hearts and ignite a spiritual awakening.


Missions of Compassion:

Beyond the studio walls, we seek to actively serve our fellow human beings. Your contributions will enable us to organize missions that involve feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, and sheltering the homeless. Additionally, we aim to bring hope to those confined, whether by physical bars or the burdens of life, by visiting those in prison.


How You Can Make a Difference:


Financial Support:

Your financial contributions will play a vital role in building the studios, reaching out to diverse guests, and supporting our mission initiatives. Every dollar brings us one step closer to creating a positive impact on lives around the world.


Spread the Word:

Share our campaign on social media, with friends, and within your community. Help us amplify our message and reach a wider audience. The more people who join us, the greater our collective impact.


Conclusion:

Together, we can be witnesses to the transformative power of love and faith. Join us in this mission to share the love of God, celebrate the strength of the human spirit, and bring individuals closer to the salvation offered by Yeshua Hamashiach. Let's build a community that embodies compassion, understanding, and unwavering faith. Your support is not just an investment in Two Witnesses Live LLC; it's an investment in the lives we touch and the souls we inspire. Thank you for being a vital part of this incredible journey!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Interesting show

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

With God all things are possible. Love

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
4 months ago

Hope this helps, you’re doing a great work for the Kingdom of God, may he bless you in these times of need.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Dear Jesus please bless two witnesses live . Breathe fire into this ministry Holy Ghost. Have it reach all ears that need to hear about your love for them. In Jesus name amen

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

God bless two witnesses live♥️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Strawberrygirl
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Strawberry girl
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Thank you guys for all you do to get the word of God out to the people. God Bless♥️

Leilani
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Just helping out. Love you guys

Jody
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

So grateful to have found you

Kel Gaines
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

We are extremely blessed to have Christopher and Watchful, true servants of Ha-Mashiach Yeshua (Christ Jesus). Blessed are you both for both of you truly are the Kingdom of Heaven within!

Marcy Copeland
$ 15.00 USD
9 months ago

Praise our Lord God in heaven and blessed are those who follow the Lamb of God, our Savior Jesus Christ

Belinda
$ 5.00 USD
9 months ago

God Bless thank you for the True Word of God

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Love you guys! Really appreciate all you do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Glad you are setting up for the future.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Love your work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Shabbat Shalom

