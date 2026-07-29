💞Two seniors RV/mobile home spot /rent/month🙏

Hello my name is Pamela I'm 57 yrs of age n my partners name is Eddie 62 yrs . We live in an RV that eddies mom left him when she passed away . Rip. We both have medical issues n are unable to work we have both applied for SSI/SSDI

Which is going to take a good while for the process meanwhile we recycle cans n water bottles daily for cash for gas . We constantly have to be moving because the city code enforcement doest allow us to park anywhere without permits . We been cited three times n warned of towing the RV away .n we will become homeless . We ask for ur blessings in helping us to raise the money to rent a spot at a mobile/ RV park . All the worry stress gas n code enforcement n lack of sleep in fear of unfamiliar places at night are taking a huge medical toll on both of us eddies heart n diabetes n my heart n high blood pressure . We will be forever grateful n blessed for everyone's help n we will also continue to help those in need as we do on a daily to homeless with a meal shower clothes n conversation Thank you n God Bless .🙏💞