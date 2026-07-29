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Support Guy and Leena. Please Help.

Goal$18,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGuy Monroe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Guy Monroe

Support Guy and Leena. Please Help.

Let us know if you require special considerations for any donation amount. All opportunities are open to consideration. Thank you for your interest.

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My name is Guy Monroe, a performance coach. Our goal is not simply to sell a book.


We are using this five-month book launch to rebuild our livelihood, restore financial stability, and relaunch Guy's career helping others through his voice, confidence, and communication work. By successfully launching the book, generating meaningful reviews, and creating visibility on Amazon, we hope to make the phone ring again and rebuild a sustainable practice that can support us moving forward.

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My name is Guy Monroe, I'm a performance coach. My lovely wife, Leena and I are sitting in Thailand. We are out of money. And I have just finished the most important work of my life and I'm reaching out to you because I need your help to finish it.


I am sixty-five years old. I have spent thirty years helping people find their voices. Attorneys. Surgeons. Executives. People who walked in frightened and skeptical. And walked out liberated.


Dr. Joe Vitale — my teacher, my student and my friend, featured in the film The Secret — trained with me for a year. He came unable to find pitch when he sang. He left having recorded five albums of himself playing guitar and singing. He called me a wizard of words and emotions.


And the world does not know who I am.


In 2008 I spent a year donating my time to Mae Bayard, a nurse from Austin Texas overcome non-organic Spasmodic Dysphonia, a condition that had stolen her voice.


Between 2023 and 2024 I helped four men overcome non-organic stutter they had suffered with since childhood. Every single one of them found their voice.


And the world still does not know who I am.


I spent everything we had to change that. Finally ASembling all of my work, 515 pages. The book title is... 'End Public Speaking Panic - Speak Without Freezing Mid-Sentence.'


The most comprehensive book, I believe, ever written on public speaking, social anxiety and how to overcome it.


It is finished. And we are broke.


Here is the plan. With Your help, five months. That is all I need.


Month one - format, publish, and upload the book on Amazon for others to review.


Months two and three - build the reviews that make Amazon take notice, and finally launch, putting this book in front of the people searching for the solutions contained within.


Months four and five - continue promotion with Facebook ads, podcasts, media blasts and email outreach. The book continues to sell and the phone starts ringing. Private sessions begin. Group classes are built, online and in person. When that wheel starts turning it does not stop. That is how my wife and I get back on our feet. That is how this becomes sustainable.


That is the plan. But we cannot execute that plan without a bridge.


My wife is seventy-eight years old. She stands beside me every day supporting me in a million ways. She needs dental work and nutritional support to ensure her health.


Your funding will support two lives fully committed to one mission.


We are out of money. Not next month. Now.


Your support today is the difference between this happening and this disappearing.


In exchange for your support I have gifts for you.


25 dollars and the book is yours. Right now. Digitally. Instantly.

50 dollars gets you the book plus my exclusive guide - 'The Seven Hidden Causes of Public Speaking Panic'. This guide alone has changed how people begin to understand their fear and how to overcome it.


100 gets you everything I've mentioned - plus a certificate for a free thirty-minute confidence session for yourself or someone you love.


250 brings you or someone you love into a live sixty-minute session with me online. Sixty minutes of real coaching.


500 buys you or a loved one ninety minutes of private, personal transformation.


And if you give 1000 dollars or more you become a Founding Believer. Three private sessions for yourself or another of your choosing. VIP status and my personal promise, you will be first to hear about everything I build from here onward.


Years from now you will say, I was there at the very beginning. And know this, every person who finally finds their voice because of this book will find it because you said yes today. God bless you.

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The following expenses represent the practical costs of maintaining stability while we work to create that new beginning.


5 Month Support Funding Breakdown:

• Book Preparation & Promotion....... $1,000

ISBN Number, book formatting, and book promotion Facebook and other.

• Housing (5 Months)....... $2,000

Safe, modest housing during the book launch period.

• Utilities (Electricity, Water & Trash)....... $700

• Essential household services over 5 months.

• Phones....... $150

Maintaining communication with clients, readers, and supporters.

• Internet....... $115

Required for writing, publishing, coaching, marketing, and conducting business online over 5 months.

• Food & Groceries....... $5,000

Nutritious meals and household food needs for two adults over five months.

• Urgent Dental Preservation – Guy....... $2,000

Catch-up dental treatment to save remaining teeth and prevent serious infections, extractions, and escalating health complications. This is medically necessary care, not cosmetic dentistry.

• Urgent Dental Preservation – Leena....... $2,000

Catch-up dental treatment aimed at preserving oral health, preventing dental emergencies, and maintaining the ability to eat and function comfortably. This is essential healthcare rather than elective treatment.

• Haircuts & Basic Personal Care....... $150

Routine grooming and hygiene expenses over 5 months.

• Ongoing Medical Care & Prescription Needs....... $2,250

Routine medical visits, medications, monitoring, and healthcare needs for two adults during this five-month period.

• Transportation....... $1,100

Travel for medical appointments, immigration requirements, daily necessities, and business-related activities.

• Household Essentials....... $225

Cleaning supplies, laundry products, toiletries, and other necessary household items over 5 months.

• Annual Immigration & Residency Requirements....... $1,000

Mandatory visa and immigration expenses required to maintain legal residency status in Thailand. Although incurred annually, these expenses become due during this five-month period and must be paid in full.


Total Requested: $17,690

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