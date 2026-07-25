Two Saints Farm

We are trying to turn an old hobby farm into a Wedding and Event venue in the heart of Nelson County. It's been a dream for several years, and we are finally at the halfway point. A fire set us back 3 Christmases ago, but two of the big hurdles are behind us.





After a secondary septic and well system for the barn "chapel" in the field, we have to get the electrical drop and then the actual building of the barn. All supporting work for the venue has been done by family members out of the grace of their hearts.





Bringing this dream to life frees us from ever having to file another vaccine exemption request. It frees us forever from the disease of the corporate world, and allows us to do something meaningful in our little community. We hope to see many happy couples take their vows before the Lord here with the beautiful backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.





Anything you can give helps. Prayers are welcome too! Thank you.