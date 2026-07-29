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Two Moms One Dream IVF Journey

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMeechie Vee

Two Moms One Dream IVF Journey

We didn’t meet under perfect circumstances but somehow we became everything to each other. Now we’re two wives trying to turn a very real love story into a real family. And if we’re being honest… we’re just two slightly stubborn women trying to outwork biology and hope IVF is on our side.

We met in a situation neither of us would have chosen but it ended up changing our lives in ways we never expected. What started as an unfortunate beginning turned into friendship and then into a love that has grown into something steady, real, and deeply meaningful.

Over time we built a life together that feels like home. We balance each other in ways that make everything feel more possible, even on the hard days.

For my wife family has always meant everything. She didn’t grow up with parents in the way most people do and she has carried the dream of having a real family of her own for as long as she can remember. Being able to give that to her is something I hold very close to my heart.

We have been on a long and exhausting fertility journey. We have seen over five doctors gone through testing procedures surgeries and countless emotional highs and lows. I have lupus and stage 4 endometriosis and fertility has become a very difficult path for us.

Even with everything we’ve been through we are not ready to give up on our dream of becoming moms.

We are hoping to move forward with IVF but the financial burden is more than we can manage after everything we’ve already been through. We are asking for help so we can take this next step toward building our family.

Any support whether a donation or simply sharing our story means more to us than we can put into words.

We are not just hoping for a child. We are hoping to build the family that we’ve both always needed and dreamed of.

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