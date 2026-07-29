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Two Mites App Small Gifts Faithful Impact

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bymatthew hilaire

Fundraiser funds will be received by Struggle Well Life LLC

Two Mites App Small Gifts Faithful Impact

Two Mites is a Christian giving app inspired by Mark 12:41–44, where Jesus noticed the widow who gave two small coins. Most people probably would have missed her gift. Jesus did not.

That is the heart behind Two Mites.

The goal is simple: help everyday believers give in a way that is faithful, practical, consistent, and not overwhelming.

Because let’s be honest: many of us want to give more, but sometimes our budget looks at us and says, “Brother, have you seen the grocery prices lately?” One coffee here, one gas stop there, one quick lunch that somehow costs the same as a small utility bill — and before we know it, giving gets pushed to “I’ll get to it later.”

Two Mites is designed to make giving easier by using what people already do every day.

The app would allow donors to connect to a secure funding source, turn on round-up giving, and have spare change from everyday purchases set aside for trusted churches and Christian nonprofits.

For example:

You spend $4.36 on coffee.

Two Mites rounds it up to $5.00.

The extra $0.64 is set aside for giving.

Small? Yes.

Meaningless? Not at all.

Over time, those small faithful gifts can help support churches, outreach ministries, missionaries, benevolence funds, and Christian nonprofits doing real work in real communities.

Users would be able to:

Round up everyday purchases

Choose weekly, biweekly, or monthly giving schedules

Set a personal giving cap so they stay in control

Add an extra gift whenever they feel led

Split giving across multiple approved nonprofits

Track total giving clearly

Support trusted Christian organizations with less friction

The giving cap is important because Two Mites is not built to guilt people into giving more than they should. This app is about faithful generosity with wisdom. A donor may say, “I only want to give up to $25 this month,” and once that cap is reached, the app stops deducting.

No surprise withdrawals.

No awkward “wait, where did that money go?” moment.

No giving app that accidentally makes you eat cereal for dinner. Unless you like cereal. No judgment.

The bigger vision is to help churches and nonprofits receive more consistent support from everyday believers while making the giving process simple, trackable, and easier to manage.

Many Christian organizations already have a mission. They already have the heart. They already have the people they are trying to reach. But they need better tools to help supporters give consistently without making the process feel complicated.

That is where Two Mites comes in.

We are building this in phases.

Phase 1: The Two Mites Vision Fund

Goal: $15,000

This first phase helps us create the brand, prototype, legal foundation, investor materials, and pilot proposal.

Phase 2: The Prototype & Pilot Fund

Goal: $35,000

This phase helps us build a clickable prototype, design the donor experience, prepare the nonprofit onboarding, and begin pilot conversations with churches and Christian nonprofits.

Phase 3: The MVP Launch Fund

Goal: $100,000

This phase funds the first working version of the app with round-up giving, giving caps, nonprofit selection, donor dashboards, and reporting tools.

Phase 4: The Church & Nonprofit Expansion Fund

Goal: $250,000

This phase helps expand Two Mites beyond the first pilot into more churches, ministries, and Christian nonprofits.

Phase 5: The National Generosity Platform Fund

Goal: $500,000+

This phase helps Two Mites grow into a larger Christian giving platform serving organizations across the country.


Right now, we are focused on Phase 1: raising $10,000.

This first goal will help move Two Mites from an idea into something we can actually show, test, and present to churches, nonprofits, Christian business owners, and potential investors.

I am not asking everyone to fund the whole app today. That would almost miss the point of the name.

The heart of Two Mites is this:

Small, faithful gifts matter.

So whether you give $10, $25, $50, $100, or more, your support helps us take the first real step toward building a tool that could make generosity simpler for everyday believers and more sustainable for Christian organizations.

This is not just about building an app.

It is about asking:

What if giving became easier?

What if small gifts became consistent?

What if churches and nonprofits had better tools for receiving and tracking support?

What if every day, believers could participate without feeling like their gift was too small to matter?

Jesus noticed the widow’s two small coins.

That means small faithful giving is not invisible.

And with Two Mites, we want to help more believers take small steps of generosity that can grow into real kingdom impact.

Would you help us launch Phase 1 of Two Mites?

You do not have to fund the whole vision.

Just help us take the first faithful step.

Give today, share this campaign, and help us build Two Mites.

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