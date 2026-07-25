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Two Missions, One Purpose

Goal$2,300 USD
Raised$1,735 USD

Fundraiser created byAshton Hill

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ashton Hill

Two Missions, One Purpose

My name is Ashton Hill and this September, I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve on TWO mission trips. The first one is in Westbrook Maine (September 9th-14th) where myself and a team of young adults will be evangelizing and connecting with a local church to spread the gospel and love of Jesus, build relationships, and invite the community to a block party to experience fellowship and Gods love. The second mission is in San Jose, Dominican Republic (September 28th-October 5th). I will be a part of a team connecting with local missionaries to help build bathrooms, pouring concrete floors in homes, and again spread the gospel and the love of Jesus to the community. I am asking for your prayers and support as I step out in faith.


Over the past year, God has completely changed the direction of my life. He has shown me grace and mercy, restored hope, and given me a desire to serve others and know Him. My relationship with Christ has called me to share His love with people wherever He leads. These two mission trips are an opportunity to put my calling into action. Our teams will be serving local churches and missionaries, building relationships, meeting practical needs, and spreading the hope of Jesus Christ. My prayer is that God uses me to encourage others, reflect His love, and to be faithful to His word.


I am raising funds to help cover the costs of both trips, including travel, lodging, and meals. Every gift, no matter the amount helps make these missions possible. If you’re unable to give financially, I would be incredibly grateful for your prayers. Please pray that God prepares our hearts and the hearts of those we will serve, that our teams will have unity and wisdom, pray for safety throughout our travels, and that God uses these missions to bring glory to Him.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering praying and partnering with me. I am excited to see how God works and I’m thankful to have you alongside me in this journey.


God bless you and thank you for your support!!

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