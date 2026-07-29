Two Dreams One Trip

If you are inclined to be kind hearted towards me, please read on...





I have an amazing opportunity that I so want to make happen. There is a teaching cruise that will take place in Alaska next year featuring Erwin Lutzer from Moody and an expository preacher from Cornerstone Chapel in Virginia. Both of these men are amazing and to see them in person and learn from them would be a dream. I have long been fascinated with Alaska as well..





Given my situation, the fee is overwhelming, even if I slept next to the engine room. However, I feel that I would gain much by attending and in turn be able to continue to help others in their faith journey.





I am simply and humbly asking you to come alongside me and contribute to this opportunity. I would literally be eternally grateful. This is my seven fish and four loaves moment, if you will.





Here is a link to my dream: Alaska Cruise





By all means, if you have any questions or comments, please reach out. I appreciate you very much!