Two court cases one in Poland secound in Germany

My Dear Polish Brothers and Sisters, our freedom does not come cheaply, as Poland converted to a “better system” we lost our sovereignty, security and freedom, freedom of speech. Because of corrupt Politicians and Police supported by their paymasters and lying biased foreign media. White people are a minority of 6% of the global population. Poland as one of the last bastions of whiteness is under vicious nefarious attack by the domestic and external international traitors who hate nature, our people and our countries. Total support for two cases is ca.: 6,700USD

I'm asking for support for Mr. Tadeusz Kaseja, who received a false court order for payment in Poland for the amount of PLN 24,619.98. The claimant company deliberately sent the information to the wrong address, leaving me no opportunity to negotiate. Furthermore, I began making payments and repayments before receiving the order from the SRS in 2025. Therefore, the SRS should have dismissed the case as groundless. They didn't do so because it represents corruption in a small mafia town. It also revealed that the courts and cooperating companies are a dangerous tyrant, working against the population, fearing the will of the people despite their poor reputation. They issue judgments in absentee without review or hearing. Furthermore, in 2016, the SRS issued a judgment based on fraud. Without verifying the facts, the bailiff returned the money after a year, dishonestly deceiving the company. None of the fraudsters were punished, including the false and deceitful company. This cries out for vengeance. The Social Security Administration (SRS) falsely accuses workers of violating deadlines, even in cases of illness (73 years old), and excuses. This is a deliberate attempt to avoid reviewing the case (additional unnecessary work), and as the Minister says, Sikorski "is making a fool of himself by putting on a show." So, the Nation serves the court, not the court serves the Nation; money is for the people, not people for money, etc. The rent increase in my case is 300% of the pre-COVID period. The company, without having any individual contract with me and without documentation, is demanding a 300% increase? Without providing invoices, they haven't justified their increase. Why should they do this? People have no right! We had to consent to being poisoned with so-called vaccines, and here they are. Don't ask why and how much, because of the court and the bailiff; mafia-communist tyranny. This means a return to cruel communism, which is prohibited by Article 13 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Moreover, despite appeals, even to the Court of Appeal, it has been ineffective, confirming the enslavement of the system in which an elite with "impeccable character," resembling the rulers of life and death, has controlled all branches of politics, finance, economy, religion, and waging war on the people. Voting for this or that party, or this or that politician (excluding MP Grzegorz Braun), does not guarantee us protection from usurious slavery. We see the injustice in my example, and in my opinion, in the case of many others in a similar situation. How can we resolve this injustice? Everyone pays their electricity bills to ENEA separately, as well as their taxes to the city hall. Why are housing communities companies? So that fake billing companies, which are actually the owners of the apartment buildings and the people are their slaves (taking us to court), pay taxes from their income, thereby increasing the cost of living for us simple innocents. Why, in the example of ENEA, don't we pay our water and heating bills individually? (We paid for the meters) and garbage. External cleaning costs can be easily handled as external energy is divided among all users. (These companies have accountants who send bills to billing companies that don't have contracts with us, after all, they can send them to everyone individually, even online.) It's also a fraud to charge rent in advance; companies pay bills in arrears after consumption, as with ENEA (Rent calculated per square meter like a tax? For payment services to so-called administrative companies, which are not.) How is it possible for, for example, a group of 50 apartments in a block to pay more for an individual apartment than for a single-family house? It's contrary to nature. When we buy food in bulk, it's cheaper, but here it's the other way around? Is it possible? It's possible. Or whoever wants to contracts with a company to make payments, and whoever doesn't want to does it themselves. Banks don't accept orders for rent payments from administrative companies because they don't issue invoices. How is this possible??? It's an uncontrolled fraud in which we are all victims. Let's not allow ourselves to be deceived any longer!!! Case number: Case number I Nc 1061/24. KS. Mateusza 26:60 “But they found none. Although many false witnesses came, they found none. Finally, two false witnesses came,”





My second case is with a German court, Case No. 516 Js 1574/25, which imposes its corrupt, incompetent communist principles on the enslaved Poles of the EU. As Mr. Braun puts it, we were dragged into the European collective farm. Great Britain noticed this and wisely intervened. Taking the example of Henryk Nowak, an 18-year-old Pole murdered in the UK, as an example, I can consider myself fortunate. I was also falsely accused of "words" against two black people. They insulted me (you old fart) and threatened to kill me. I wanted to get rid of them, but they stubbornly followed me, one engaging me in conversation, the other recording from behind, past an intersection, while I was riding a fast bicycle for about 20 meters. The stupid, traitorous, self-hating (9,000 German women are raped annually by Islamists and other third-world races, stabbing, and murder are commonplace) and white people, the fake, Pole-hating German police and court don't want to know the truth. They didn't even consider the complaint and didn't release the prohibited phone recording; it's punishable and inadmissible as evidence of the so-called "Bild recht" (right to make a video recording without consent). I am 100% certain that the recording was made with my back turned (intentionally without consent), audio-sound, and this fact was never presented to me. So the German police and court are co-responsible for my harassment and deliberate persecution of the defamation: fake black people of Indian descent? As in the case of the murderers of the Polish woman Anastazja Rubinska. (Google translation from English to Polish) The words: " Turks." I see you're not white, you're brown. Go back to your country, no one wants you here. Are you a Jew? Are you a Jew, you're scum? This is my false accusation. I would like to point out that in English we have two identical words with the same sound and the same pronunciation, but with different meanings. Which one is it? And how was it determined? Scum or Scam? Scam = to deceive, and the word "Jewish" (Jews) was it a word, e.g., juice means juice, jewel, jewels (precious stones) is heard the same way. Which words were these? No response? I asked the Polish Ministry for a similar court precedent in Poland where a German pronounces the same words in English as me and was fined 900 euros by a Polish court. Since the changes in 1991, i.e., over 30 years ago, there is no similar example. We see a deliberate EU invasion policy, replacing white people with black people, in order to destroy us and, as Minister Sikorski said, to us over, creating a circus. The courts punish us, persecute us, and stress us out, hoping we'll have heart attacks or develop other cancers, as in the case of... COVID-19 and the so-called "vaccines," which some believe have killed 1 billion or 2 billion people worldwide, have adverse effects on our health, including our psychological, social, and mental health. This is why the German authorities are behaving this way... fining me 881 euros, which is the equivalent of 3,876 PLN, and threatening me with imprisonment for speaking falsely. My conclusions: do not accept any foreigners, even if they speak Polish or are Christians, such as Filipinos. These are other people who are here as murderous organs. It's against nature; a lion doesn't live with a tiger. The worst are from India and Nepal, Bangladesh. Anstesja Rubinska, a 27-year-old beautiful Polish woman murdered in Greece on Kos, raped brutally, beaten beyond recognition, and with her fingers severed by three black scum. I wrote a request for help to the Ministry of (in)justice, which is probably the same as Germany's, opposed to its own people. (No response.) For example, in the case of Charlie Kirk's murder, some in the government wanted answers to questions like: why wasn't there an ambulance? Why was he moved to a car? Shouldn't he have been moved at all? He was brought to the hospital, but it turns out he wasn't transported? Why 24 hours later, 25 cm of grass was removed from the ground at the murder site and covered with concrete? Who commissioned this work? Why was the SD memory removed from the rear camera? Why did the murder occur after Charlie refused to accept $1 billion? Etc., etc. President Trump refused to explain them? There was a similar refusal to conduct a real investigation into the JFK assassination. We have a murder and no one is guilty? A wanted criminal, a fugitive, a mass murderer, against the Palestinian population, proven guilty by the ICC. Murderers aren't punished with a conviction; But I'm being punished criminally for false, unproven words. This is also how the Polish man Henryk Nowak, who was falsely accused of racism in his own country, was murdered, thanks to the stupid, incompetent UK police. All this cries out for vengeance. The German government and police, who serve their paymaster.All those in office, are traitors to their own nation and the neighboring Nations as Poland is.



