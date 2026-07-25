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Two Cancer Diagnoses. Four kids. One Family

Goal$13,000 USD
Raised$930 USD

Fundraiser created byKara Preciado

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kara Preciado

Two Cancer Diagnoses. Four kids. One Family

My name is Kara and I never imagined I would be sharing a story like this.

In just one week, I am scheduled to undergo a double mastectomy as part of my battle with breast cancer. As I have been trying to prepare mentally, emotionally, and physically for this major surgery and the long recovery ahead, our family has been hit with another devastating challenge.

My partner has recently been diagnosed with advanced cancer, stage 3 or 4. I am still in shock as I write this, both of us feel like we are in an alternate reality. It’s almost too much to bare but we are trying to stay positive. Doctors are still working to determine where the cancer originated and exactly what stage it is, but we know it is serious. We have also learned that bc it has spread to the spine with multiple lesions, it has a collapsed vertebra in the L3 , which has and will significantly impact his ability to work and provide for our family during this difficult time.

To make matters even more difficult, one of our family's vehicles has officially broken down beyond repair. With the number of medical appointments, treatments, and daily responsibilities we will be facing in the months ahead, reliable transportation is essential. Part of the funds raised will help us secure dependable transportation so we can get to appointments, continue caring for our kids, and manage the challenges that lie ahead.

As we face these two cancer battles at once, we are doing everything we can to stay strong for our four children, three of which are still school aged. The uncertainty of our medical journey, combined with the loss of income and mounting expenses, has placed an overwhelming burden on our family.

Asking for help is not easy, but right now we need the support of our community. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help us cover medical expenses, household bills, transportation to appointments, and the everyday needs of our family while we focus on treatment and recovery.

If you are unable to give financially, we would be incredibly grateful for your prayers, encouragement, and shares of this fundraiser. We believe in the power of faith, love, and community, and we know we cannot walk this journey alone.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us during one of the most challenging seasons of our lives. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more than words can express.

Please keep our family, especially our four children, in your prayers as we navigate the road ahead.

update 6/10, the MRI findings. We will know more when the oncologist meets on the 18th. 1. Severe chronic compression deformity of L3 vertebral body. Prominent Schmorl's node within the superior and inferior endplates of L4 vertebral body without obvious osteolytic lesion or postcontrast

enhancement.

2. Aggressive osteopenia is identified on the comparison CT examination. Please correlate with serum protein levels for multiple myeloma and bone densitometry for osteoporosis

  1. Moderate multilevel degenerative disease of the lumbar spine.
  2. Degenerative grade 1 anterolisthesis of L4 upon L5 and L5 upon S1.
  3. Moderate bilateral neuroforaminal narrowing at L5-S1.

FINDINGS:

  1. Normal lumbar spine lordosis seen. Severe chronic compression deformity of L3 vertebral bodies. There is prominent Schmorl's node identified within the superior and inferior endplates of L3 vertebral body without obvious osteolytic lesion or postcontrast enhancement. The comparison CT examination demonstrated aggressive osteopenia. No clumping of the nerve roots with normal termination of conus. Moderate multilevel degenerative disease of the lumbar spine. Reactive marrow conversion is seen. Paravertebral soft tissues are normal.

L1-2: Disc bulge, endplate osteophytes, facet arthrosis, and ligamentum flavum hypertrophy are seen without significant spinal canal or neuroforaminal stenosis.

L2-3: Disc bulge, endplate osteophytes, facet arthrosis, and ligamentum flavum hypertrophy are seen without significant spinal canal or neuroforaminal stenosis.

L3-4: Disc bulge, endplate osteophytes, facet arthrosis, and ligamentum flavum hypertrophy are seen without significant spinal canal or neuroforaminal stenosis.

L4-5: Degenerative grade 1 anterolisthesis of L4 upon L5. Disc bulge, endplate osteophytes, moderate bilateral facet arthritis, and ligamentum flavum hypertrophy are seen, resulting in mild bilateral neuroforaminal narrowing. No spinal canal stenosis.

  1. L5-S1: Mild grade 1 anterolisthesis of L5 upon S1. Disc bulge, endplate osteophytes, moderate bilateral facet arthritis, and ligamentum flavum hypertrophy are seen, resulting in moderate bilateral neuroforaminal narrowing. No spinal canal stenosis.


With gratitude,

Kara and Family


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