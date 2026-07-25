Two Brothers Five Cats and a Ford Focus

We are Pete and Joe, two retired brothers. After a series of difficult events, we lost our home. We did everything we could to prevent it, but we now find ourselves living out of our Ford Focus while searching for a safe place again.





Our five cats, Tutu, Chestnut, Charcoal, Blueberry, and Sugar, are family. They've been with us through everything, and we are determined to keep all seven of us together.





Right now, our most urgent needs are safe housing and the basics to get through each day, gas, food, cat supplies, and simply getting from here to there while we look for stability.





We will use any help we receive carefully and transparently. As things move forward, we'll post honest updates so people can see how it's going.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Any support or shares would mean so much to us.