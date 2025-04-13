Twin Peaks Bible Camp Staff

“The missionary heart: Care more than some think is wise. Risk more than some think is safe. Dream more than some think is practical. Expect more than some think is possible. I was called not to comfort or success but to obedience… There is no joy outside of knowing Jesus and serving him.” -- Karen Watson

Last year Gil and I served for four weeks at Twin Peaks Bible Camp. We led the A-Team, which are the teens that do work projects, dishes, and other help that is needed while camp is running. After serving at Twin Peaks last summer as well as helping with Family Camp and the Couples Retreat, Gil and I feel led to serve at Twin Peaks again this year. We plan to serve for the full 6 weeks. The 6 weeks include: 1 week of training, 1 week of getting things ready for camp and then the 4 weeks of camp. This year Gil will be focused on projects around camp such as upkeep and maintenance. He will continue to work with the A-Team teens but more on a one-on-one basis. This will give him the opportunity to talk to a teen or two about spiritual things as they work on projects together. I will be helping with the A-Team as well, putting together the schedule and other administrative items for A-Team, taking the opportunity to speak with the young ladies one-on-one about where they are spiritual.

Gil and I have been praying about going on full time with Twin Peaks Bible Camp. This summer will be used as an opportunity to continue to seek the Lord's will on whether going full time with Twin Peaks is something He desires us to do. Going full-time with Twin Peaks would be a big step of faith. The ministry that Twin Peaks Bible Camp has in our area is great. The Lord is using camp to touch kids lives, both those who are saved and those who are not. What an opportunity to serve the Lord.

Would you be willing to support us this summer as we serve the children, youth, and adults that will be coming to Twin Peaks Bible Camp? Serving for 6 weeks is a big commitment because Gil will not be working at his business for that time. We would love your support as we step out in faith to serve the Lord. We would also love to have you pray for us as we prepare to serve and then serve this summer.

Sincerely,

Gil and Taneil Lawton