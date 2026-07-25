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Twin Pregnancy with Congenital Heart Disease

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMiranda Fleming

Fundraiser funds will be received by Miranda Fleming

Twin Pregnancy with Congenital Heart Disease

Recently, my family and I received heartbreaking news during a three-hour ultrasound appointment. We learned that one of our precious twins, our baby boy, has a severe congenital heart defect. Doctors have shared that there is a high risk of complications, including the possibility of stillbirth, and that he will require intensive medical care and multiple heart surgeries after birth.

Since receiving this news, our lives have changed overnight. I am now under the care of specialists at Duke and will need ongoing monitoring and treatment. As we get closer to delivery, I may need to stay there for more than a month, which means being away from my two young children while preparing for a lengthy NICU/CICU stay and the unknown challenges ahead for our baby boy.

The emotional weight of this journey is overwhelming, and the financial burden continues to grow. Medical bills, travel expenses, time away from home, childcare, daily living expenses, and the possibility of Daniel taking time away from work are creating an incredible strain on our family during an already devastating season.

Even in the midst of all of this, our faith remains strong. After hearing our son's diagnosis, I felt the Lord place these words on my heart:

"I do not surrender any authority over myself and these babies to the enemy. I claim victory and life in Jesus' name."

We are believing in miracles, praying for healing, and trusting God through every step of this journey.

Above all, we ask for your prayers—for strength, peace, wisdom for our doctors, protection over both of our babies, and complete healing for our sweet boy. If you feel led to support our family financially, every donation, no matter the size, will help ease the burden and allow us to focus on caring for our children and preparing for the difficult road ahead.

Thank you for loving us, praying for us, and walking alongside our family during one of the hardest seasons of our lives. Your support, encouragement, and prayers mean more than we could ever express.


The Yow Family

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